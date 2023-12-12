Nuggets vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (9-15) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 218.5.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|218.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 15 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 218.5 total points.
- Denver's matchups this year have an average point total of 225.3, 6.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 9-15-0 this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 20 times and won 13, or 65%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -275 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 73.3% chance to win.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|15
|62.5%
|114.3
|223.6
|111.1
|224.4
|224.2
|Bulls
|15
|62.5%
|109.3
|223.6
|113.3
|224.4
|220.5
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total seven times.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and four times in 14 road games.
- The Nuggets score just one more point per game (114.3) than the Bulls allow (113.3).
- Denver has an 8-3 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 113.3 points.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|9-15
|2-4
|11-13
|Bulls
|10-14
|3-3
|14-10
Nuggets vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Bulls
|114.3
|109.3
|13
|27
|8-3
|7-1
|9-2
|6-2
|111.1
|113.3
|8
|15
|4-7
|7-5
|9-2
|8-4
