The Chicago Bulls (9-15) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 218.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -7.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 15 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 218.5 total points.

Denver's matchups this year have an average point total of 225.3, 6.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 9-15-0 this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 20 times and won 13, or 65%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -275 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 73.3% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 15 62.5% 114.3 223.6 111.1 224.4 224.2 Bulls 15 62.5% 109.3 223.6 113.3 224.4 220.5

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total seven times.

Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and four times in 14 road games.

The Nuggets score just one more point per game (114.3) than the Bulls allow (113.3).

Denver has an 8-3 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 113.3 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Nuggets and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 9-15 2-4 11-13 Bulls 10-14 3-3 14-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Nuggets Bulls 114.3 Points Scored (PG) 109.3 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 8-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 111.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 4-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-5 9-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.