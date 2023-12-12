Nuggets vs. Bulls December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:16 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST
On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (15-9) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (9-15) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ALT.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Nuggets (-7.5)
- Total: 218.5
- TV: NBCS-CHI, ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games
- December 20 at the Raptors
- December 22 at the Nets
- December 18 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 23 at the Hornets
- December 14 at home vs the Nets
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averages 28.2 points, 9.6 assists and 12.8 boards per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17 points, 8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon posts 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.
- Reggie Jackson averages 13.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 10.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's also draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bulls are receiving 22.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan this year.
- Coby White is putting up 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.
- Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while averaging 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Bulls are getting 6 points, 7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Andre Drummond this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Bulls
|114.3
|Points Avg.
|109.3
|111.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|49%
|Field Goal %
|44.7%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.