On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (15-9) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (9-15) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Nuggets (-7.5)

Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 TV: NBCS-CHI, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averages 28.2 points, 9.6 assists and 12.8 boards per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17 points, 8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon posts 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 10.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2 rebounds.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's also draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls are receiving 22.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan this year.

Coby White is putting up 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while averaging 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Bulls are getting 6 points, 7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Andre Drummond this year.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Nuggets Bulls 114.3 Points Avg. 109.3 111.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 49% Field Goal % 44.7% 36.6% Three Point % 36.5%

