The Chicago Bulls (9-15) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 114 - Bulls 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6.5)

Bulls (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Bulls (10-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 4.2% more often than the Nuggets (9-15-0) this year.

Denver and Chicago cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Tuesday's line (Nuggets as favorites by 6.5 or more and Bulls as underdogs by 6.5 or more).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Denver does it less often (45.8% of the time) than Chicago (58.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 13-7, a better tally than the Bulls have put up (4-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets rank 13th in the NBA with 114.3 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank eighth with 111.1 points allowed per contest.

Denver ranks 13th in the NBA with 44.3 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 42.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 29.7 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

Denver is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

The Nuggets are making 11.5 treys per game (24th-ranked in league). They own a 36.6% shooting percentage (15th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.