The Chicago Bulls (9-15), on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Denver Nuggets (15-9).

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-7.5) 219.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-7.5) 220 -300 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.3 points per game (13th in the NBA) and allow 111.1 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Bulls put up 109.3 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 113.3 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a -98 scoring differential and have been outscored by four points per game.

These teams average 223.6 points per game between them, 4.1 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 224.4 points per game combined, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Chicago has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 29.5 -118 28.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nuggets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +225 - Bulls +25000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.