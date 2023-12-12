Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:45 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST
Tuesday's NBA slate includes the Chicago Bulls (9-15) hosting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (15-9) at United Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ALT
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Vucevic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1361.8
|829.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|59.2
|34.6
|Fantasy Rank
|1
|43
Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Jokic posts 28.2 points, 12.8 boards and 9.6 assists per game, making 53.9% of shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Nuggets' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.3 points per game (13th in the NBA) while giving up 111.1 per contest (eighth in the league).
- Denver records 44.3 rebounds per game (13th in the league) while allowing 42.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.
- The Nuggets make 11.5 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 36.6% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 their opponents make while shooting 36.4% from deep.
- Denver has committed 12 turnovers per game (third in NBA action) while forcing 12 (24th in the league).
Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls
- Nikola Vucevic's averages for the season are 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bulls' -98 scoring differential (being outscored by four points per game) is a result of putting up 109.3 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 113.3 per outing (15th in league).
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the league at 42.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents average.
- The Bulls knock down 12 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (16th in NBA). They are making 2.6 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.6 per game at 37.3%.
- Chicago has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (second in NBA), 2.9 fewer than the 14.5 it forces (sixth in league).
Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Vucevic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|7.3
|-3.7
|Usage Percentage
|33%
|22.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.7%
|50.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|20.7%
|16.4%
|Assist Pct
|46.6%
|14.9%
