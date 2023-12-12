Tuesday's NBA slate includes the Chicago Bulls (9-15) hosting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (15-9) at United Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Nikola Vucevic Total Fantasy Pts 1361.8 829.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 59.2 34.6 Fantasy Rank 1 43

Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic posts 28.2 points, 12.8 boards and 9.6 assists per game, making 53.9% of shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Nuggets' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.3 points per game (13th in the NBA) while giving up 111.1 per contest (eighth in the league).

Denver records 44.3 rebounds per game (13th in the league) while allowing 42.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

The Nuggets make 11.5 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 36.6% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 their opponents make while shooting 36.4% from deep.

Denver has committed 12 turnovers per game (third in NBA action) while forcing 12 (24th in the league).

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic's averages for the season are 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls' -98 scoring differential (being outscored by four points per game) is a result of putting up 109.3 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 113.3 per outing (15th in league).

Chicago ranks 22nd in the league at 42.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents average.

The Bulls knock down 12 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (16th in NBA). They are making 2.6 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.6 per game at 37.3%.

Chicago has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (second in NBA), 2.9 fewer than the 14.5 it forces (sixth in league).

Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Nikola Vucevic Plus/Minus Per Game 7.3 -3.7 Usage Percentage 33% 22.4% True Shooting Pct 60.7% 50.1% Total Rebound Pct 20.7% 16.4% Assist Pct 46.6% 14.9%

