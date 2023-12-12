If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Morgan County, Colorado, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Weldon Valley High School at Arickaree High School

Game Time: 6:25 PM MT on December 12

6:25 PM MT on December 12 Location: Anton, CO

Anton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Yuma High School at Brush High School