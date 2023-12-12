Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Morgan County, Colorado, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weldon Valley High School at Arickaree High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Anton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yuma High School at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Brush, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.