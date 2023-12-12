Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Larimer County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Estes Park High School at Front Range Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.