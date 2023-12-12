Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Mavericks on December 12, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks matchup at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Lakers vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Lakers vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Mavericks Prediction
|Lakers vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|How to Watch Lakers vs Mavericks
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -118)
|13.5 (Over: -118)
|2.5 (Over: -149)
- The 25.5-point total set for Davis on Tuesday is 2.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (13.5).
- Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (2.5).
Get Davis gear at Fanatics!
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -110)
|8.5 (Over: +114)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: +146)
- LeBron James' 24.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 7.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).
- James averages 6.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).
- He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -110)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|5.5 (Over: -143)
|2.5 (Over: +142)
- D'Angelo Russell is averaging 16.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 3.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
- Russell averages 6.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Russell has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -110)
|9.5 (Over: +108)
|8.5 (Over: -132)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
- The 32.5-point prop total for Doncic on Tuesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 32.0.
- His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Tuesday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) equals his season-long average.
- Doncic averages 4.0 made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Dereck Lively Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -122)
|9.5 (Over: -108)
- Dereck Lively has put up 9.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.4 points less than Tuesday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 8.1 -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.