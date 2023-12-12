The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as 4.5-point favorites. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Lakers 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)

Mavericks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-2.3)

Mavericks (-2.3) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.9

The Lakers (11-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 47.8% of the time, 6.7% less often than the Mavericks (12-10-0) this year.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 39.1% of the time this season (nine out of 23). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (16 out of 22).

The Lakers have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-3) this season, higher than the .200 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (1-4).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 18th in the NBA with 113.1 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank 10th with 112.0 points allowed per contest.

Los Angeles is 10th in the NBA with 44.8 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this season, the Lakers rank ninth in the league in assists, dishing out 26.3 per game.

Los Angeles is averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers are making 10.2 three-pointers per game (third-worst in NBA), and they sport a 34.3% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Performance Insights

At 119.9 points scored per game and 116.5 points conceded, the Mavericks are sixth in the league on offense and 21st defensively.

In 2023-24, Dallas is 24th in the league in rebounds (42.6 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.3).

The Mavericks are 17th in the NBA in assists (25.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is best in the league in committing them (11.5 per game). It is 13th in forcing them (13.7 per game).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16.0 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.