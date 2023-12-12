When they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will aim to build on a four-game winning streak. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Mavericks Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-4.5) 231.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-4.5) 231 -190 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Lakers' +27 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (18th in the NBA) while allowing 112.0 per contest (10th in the league).

The Mavericks have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 119.9 points per game, sixth in the league, and are giving up 116.5 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 228.5 points per game combined, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 27.5 -110 24.7 Anthony Davis 26.5 -118 23.0 Taurean Prince 8.5 -105 8.5

Lakers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

