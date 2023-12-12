Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in La Plata County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in La Plata County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
La Plata County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bayfield High School at Piedra Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Farmington, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
