Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Jefferson County, Colorado today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Two Roads Charter School at STEM School Highlands Ranch
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arrupe Jesuit High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conifer High School at Platte Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Bailey, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Arvada High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School - Denver at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornton High School at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Erie High School at Bear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.