Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eagle County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM MST
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Eagle County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vail Christian High School at Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Buena Vista, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.