Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Douglas County, Colorado today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Two Roads Charter School at STEM School Highlands Ranch
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Canyon High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas County High School at Air Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: USAF Academy, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinkley High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian High School at Regis Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponderosa High School at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland Park High School at Skyview Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
