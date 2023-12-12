Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST
In Broomfield County, Colorado, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee Trail High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
