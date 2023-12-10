Who is the team to beat at the top of the Summit this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-5

6-3 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: W 66-54 vs Dordt

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gonzaga

@ Gonzaga Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2. South Dakota

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

8-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 100-35 vs Mount Marty

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3. Oral Roberts

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 16-9

5-3 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 112-48 vs Oklahoma Wesleyan

Next Game

Opponent: USAO

USAO Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

4. North Dakota State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-14

4-6 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 89-59 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. St. Thomas

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

5-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 78-55 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Opponent: Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Wisconsin-Stevens Point Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. UMKC

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: W 68-60 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7. Denver

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

2-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: W 74-52 vs Stetson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas State

@ Texas State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8. North Dakota

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-24

3-6 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: L 67-55 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Mayville State

Mayville State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. Omaha

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-6 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: W 92-70 vs Peru State

Next Game