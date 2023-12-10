Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Pac-12 Power Rankings
Find out how every Pac-12 team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Arizona
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 31-0
- Odds to Win Pac-12: -125
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
- Last Game: W 98-73 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Peacock
2. Washington
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 78-73 vs Gonzaga
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seattle U
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Utah
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 73-69 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Valley
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Colorado
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +550
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: W 90-63 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Washington State
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
- Last Game: W 83-65 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Santa Clara
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Oregon
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1000
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: W 76-55 vs Cal Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Syracuse
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. USC
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +600
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
- Last Game: L 84-79 vs Long Beach State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Arizona State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +8000
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 89-84 vs San Diego
Next Game
- Opponent: @ TCU
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. UCLA
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
- Last Game: L 65-56 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Opponent: Ohio State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
10. Stanford
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: W 88-64 vs San Diego
Next Game
- Opponent: Idaho
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Cal
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +12500
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
- Last Game: L 97-90 vs Butler
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Oregon State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 219th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: W 74-71 vs Utah Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
