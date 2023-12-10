As of December 14, which are the top teams in the NBA? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

NBA Power Rankings

1. Boston Celtics

  • Current Record: 17-5 | Projected Record: 77-5
  • Odds to Win Finals: +375
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 120-113 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cavaliers
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH

2. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 74-8
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 129-111 vs Pistons

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pistons
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDET

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 64-18
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: W 134-120 vs Jazz

Next Game

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Current Record: 17-5 | Projected Record: 60-22
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 121-107 vs Pelicans

Next Game

5. Houston Rockets

  • Current Record: 12-9 | Projected Record: 57-24
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 117-104 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Grizzlies
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: BSSE, Space City Home Network

6. Denver Nuggets

  • Current Record: 16-9 | Projected Record: 57-25
  • Odds to Win Finals: +400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 114-106 vs Bulls

Next Game

7. Orlando Magic

  • Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 56-26
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 104-94 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Celtics
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

8. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 53-29
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 119-99 vs Kings

Next Game

  • Opponent: Warriors
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, NBCS-BA

9. New York Knicks

  • Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 50-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 117-113 vs Jazz

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Suns
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

10. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Current Record: 17-7 | Projected Record: 50-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 140-126 vs Pacers

Next Game

11. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Current Record: 15-10 | Projected Record: 50-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 122-119 vs Spurs

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Spurs
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

12. Brooklyn Nets

  • Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 48-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 116-112 vs Suns

Next Game

13. Dallas Mavericks

  • Current Record: 15-8 | Projected Record: 50-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 127-125 vs Lakers

Next Game

14. Indiana Pacers

  • Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 49-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: L 140-126 vs Bucks

Next Game

15. Golden State Warriors

  • Current Record: 10-13 | Projected Record: 50-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 119-116 vs Suns

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Clippers
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, NBCS-BA

16. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 49-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: L 120-113 vs Celtics

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Celtics
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH

17. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Current Record: 14-11 | Projected Record: 43-39
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 142-122 vs Wizards

Next Game

18. Sacramento Kings

  • Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 45-37
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 119-99 vs Clippers

Next Game

19. Miami Heat

  • Current Record: 14-10 | Projected Record: 39-42
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 115-104 vs Hornets

Next Game

20. Phoenix Suns

  • Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 37-44
  • Odds to Win Finals: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: L 116-112 vs Nets

Next Game

  • Opponent: Knicks
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

21. Atlanta Hawks

  • Current Record: 9-14 | Projected Record: 39-42
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: L 135-128 vs Raptors

Next Game

22. Toronto Raptors

  • Current Record: 10-14 | Projected Record: 28-53
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 135-128 vs Hawks

Next Game

23. Chicago Bulls

  • Current Record: 9-16 | Projected Record: 23-59
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 114-106 vs Nuggets

Next Game

24. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Current Record: 6-16 | Projected Record: 15-67
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 132-127 vs Clippers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Jazz
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

25. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Current Record: 6-17 | Projected Record: 15-66
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 117-104 vs Rockets

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rockets
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: BSSE, Space City Home Network

26. Charlotte Hornets

  • Current Record: 7-15 | Projected Record: 13-68
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 115-104 vs Heat

Next Game

27. Utah Jazz

  • Current Record: 8-16 | Projected Record: 13-68
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 117-113 vs Knicks

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Trail Blazers
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

28. San Antonio Spurs

  • Current Record: 3-20 | Projected Record: 8-73
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 122-119 vs Lakers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lakers
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

29. Washington Wizards

  • Current Record: 3-20 | Projected Record: 8-74
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 142-122 vs Pelicans

Next Game

30. Detroit Pistons

  • Current Record: 2-22 | Projected Record: 4-78
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 129-111 vs 76ers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ 76ers
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDET

