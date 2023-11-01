Where to Get Russell Wilson Broncos Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Before Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos take the field, show your team pride with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other apparel. Below, you can find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Wilson's stats.
Russell Wilson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|254
|378
|67.2%
|2,609
|23
|8
|6.9
|69
|315
|2
Wilson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|27
|34
|177
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|18
|32
|308
|3
|1
|6
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|306
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|21
|28
|223
|3
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|20
|31
|196
|2
|0
|7
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|13
|22
|95
|1
|2
|4
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|20
|29
|194
|1
|0
|1
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|12
|19
|114
|3
|0
|8
|30
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|24
|29
|193
|2
|0
|9
|30
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|27
|35
|259
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|13
|22
|134
|1
|0
|11
|34
|1
|Week 13
|@Texans
|15
|26
|186
|1
|3
|10
|44
|1
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|21
|33
|224
|2
|1
|6
|5
|0
Russell Wilson's Next Game
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: December 16, 2023
- TV: NFL Network
- Favorite: Lions -4
- Over/Under: 47.5 points
