Next up for the Northern Colorado Bears women (3-4) is a matchup away versus the Utah State Aggies, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Northern Colorado games

Northern Colorado's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Top Northern Colorado players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Delaynie Byrne 7 17.6 8.3 1.0 1.1 0.9 54.3% (44-81) 50.0% (19-38) Hannah Simental 7 12.1 2.6 1.4 1.1 0.1 42.4% (28-66) 39.0% (16-41) Gabi Fields 7 9.3 3.1 2.4 2.1 0.1 39.2% (20-51) 35.7% (5-14) Seneca Hackley 7 8.0 2.3 2.4 1.6 0.0 48.5% (16-33) 40.0% (6-15) Tatum West 7 6.9 3.6 1.9 1.4 0.3 48.8% (20-41) -

