Northern Colorado team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Delaynie Byrne 7 17.6 8.3 1.0 1.1 0.9 Hannah Simental 7 12.1 2.6 1.4 1.1 0.1 Gabi Fields 7 9.3 3.1 2.4 2.1 0.1 Seneca Hackley 7 8.0 2.3 2.4 1.6 0.0 Tatum West 7 6.9 3.6 1.9 1.4 0.3 Aniah Hall 5 7.2 6.0 0.8 0.8 1.0 Tena Ikidi 7 3.9 2.1 0.4 0.6 1.0 Avery Bang 5 2.8 3.0 0.6 0.6 0.2 Michelle Duchemin 6 2.3 3.8 1.2 1.2 0.3 Lilah Moore 5 2.4 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.4

Northern Colorado season stats

This season, Northern Colorado has a 3-4 record so far.

The Bears have a 2-2 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

On November 17, Northern Colorado registered its best win of the season, an 82-70 victory over the Omaha Mavericks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 351) in the RPI rankings.

This year, the Bears haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Colorado's remaining schedule includes one game versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Northern Colorado games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Utah State A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Colorado A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Northern Arizona A 4:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Denver H 4:00 PM

