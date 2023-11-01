Buy Tickets for Northern Colorado Bears Basketball Games
Northern Colorado (4-5) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET, on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes.
If you're looking to see the Northern Colorado Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Northern Colorado games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Northern Colorado's next matchup information
- Opponent: Colorado Buffaloes
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: CU Events Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Northern Colorado's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Northern Colorado players
Shop for Northern Colorado gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Saint Thomas
|9
|16.9
|10.4
|3.8
|1.9
|0.4
|44.8% (52-116)
|27.1% (16-59)
|Dejour Reaves
|9
|16.8
|4.0
|1.6
|1.3
|0.2
|44.4% (52-117)
|32.7% (16-49)
|Brock Wisne
|9
|12.2
|5.1
|1.8
|1.1
|0.1
|52.7% (39-74)
|10.0% (1-10)
|Riley Abercrombie
|9
|9.9
|4.8
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|36.3% (29-80)
|37.1% (23-62)
|Langston Reynolds
|9
|4.8
|1.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.1
|58.1% (18-31)
|60.0% (3-5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.