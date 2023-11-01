Northern Colorado (4-5) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET, on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Upcoming Northern Colorado games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Colorado A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Air Force A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Northern Arizona H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 North Dakota A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Denver H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Montana A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Montana State A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Sacramento State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Portland State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Eastern Washington A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Idaho A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Idaho State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Weber State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Montana State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Montana H 4:00 PM

Northern Colorado's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Colorado Buffaloes
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: CU Events Center
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Northern Colorado players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Saint Thomas 9 16.9 10.4 3.8 1.9 0.4 44.8% (52-116) 27.1% (16-59)
Dejour Reaves 9 16.8 4.0 1.6 1.3 0.2 44.4% (52-117) 32.7% (16-49)
Brock Wisne 9 12.2 5.1 1.8 1.1 0.1 52.7% (39-74) 10.0% (1-10)
Riley Abercrombie 9 9.9 4.8 0.7 0.3 0.1 36.3% (29-80) 37.1% (23-62)
Langston Reynolds 9 4.8 1.3 1.3 0.4 0.1 58.1% (18-31) 60.0% (3-5)

