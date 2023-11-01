Northern Colorado (4-5) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET, on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes.

If you're looking to see the Northern Colorado Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Northern Colorado games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado's next matchup information

Opponent: Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center

CU Events Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Northern Colorado's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Northern Colorado players

Shop for Northern Colorado gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Saint Thomas 9 16.9 10.4 3.8 1.9 0.4 44.8% (52-116) 27.1% (16-59) Dejour Reaves 9 16.8 4.0 1.6 1.3 0.2 44.4% (52-117) 32.7% (16-49) Brock Wisne 9 12.2 5.1 1.8 1.1 0.1 52.7% (39-74) 10.0% (1-10) Riley Abercrombie 9 9.9 4.8 0.7 0.3 0.1 36.3% (29-80) 37.1% (23-62) Langston Reynolds 9 4.8 1.3 1.3 0.4 0.1 58.1% (18-31) 60.0% (3-5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.