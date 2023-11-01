When you're rooting for Northern Colorado during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Bears' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Northern Colorado team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Saint Thomas 9 16.9 10.4 3.8 1.9 0.4 Dejour Reaves 9 16.8 4.0 1.6 1.3 0.2 Brock Wisne 9 12.2 5.1 1.8 1.1 0.1 Riley Abercrombie 9 9.9 4.8 0.7 0.3 0.1 Langston Reynolds 9 4.8 1.3 1.3 0.4 0.1 Zack Bloch 9 4.3 1.4 0.8 0.8 0.3 Jaron Rillie 4 8.0 2.8 5.0 0.8 0.5 Marcell McCreary 5 4.6 2.2 0.8 0.4 0.2 Connor Creech 9 1.9 2.4 0.4 0.2 0.1 Theo Hughes 9 1.8 2.1 0.1 0.2 0.4

Northern Colorado season stats

Northern Colorado has gone 4-5 this season.

The Bears are 3-1 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Northern Colorado beat the No. 280-ranked (according to the RPI) CSU Northridge Matadors, 75-71, on December 2, which goes down as its best win of the season.

The Bears have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

Northern Colorado has no games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Northern Colorado games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 Colorado A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Air Force A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Northern Arizona H 4:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 North Dakota A 8:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Denver H 8:00 PM

