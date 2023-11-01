Denver (6-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET, at home against the Adams State Grizzlies.

Upcoming Denver games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 18 Adams State H 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Northern New Mexico H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Omaha A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Oral Roberts H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Idaho State H 9:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Northern Colorado A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 South Dakota State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 South Dakota H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Omaha H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UMKC A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 South Dakota A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 St. Thomas H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 North Dakota H 9:00 PM

Denver's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Adams State Grizzlies
  • Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hamilton Gymnasium
  • Broadcast: Summit League Network

Top Denver players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tommy Bruner 11 23.2 2.7 3.6 1.0 0.2 38.9% (77-198) 42.5% (31-73)
Touko Tainamo 11 17.3 7.9 0.7 0.5 0.6 48.1% (63-131) 32.3% (10-31)
Jaxon Brenchley 11 10.1 5.4 3.2 1.1 0.4 51.9% (41-79) 22.2% (4-18)
Isaiah Addo-Ankrah 11 8.0 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.1 46.7% (28-60) 43.6% (24-55)
DeAndre Craig 11 7.8 3.5 1.9 1.5 0.0 39.2% (29-74) 40.0% (8-20)

