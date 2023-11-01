Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Denver game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Pioneers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Denver team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tommy Bruner 11 23.2 2.7 3.6 1.0 0.2 Touko Tainamo 11 17.3 7.9 0.7 0.5 0.6 Jaxon Brenchley 11 10.1 5.4 3.2 1.1 0.4 Isaiah Addo-Ankrah 11 8.0 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.1 DeAndre Craig 11 7.8 3.5 1.9 1.5 0.0 Isaiah Carr 11 5.7 5.1 0.2 0.4 2.2 Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente 11 5.5 2.9 1.3 0.6 0.3 Ben Bowen 11 2.7 1.2 0.8 0.2 0.4 Dan Mukuna 6 2.0 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 Tyson Garff 11 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1

Denver season stats

Denver has won six games so far this season (6-5).

At home this year, the Pioneers are unbeaten (3-0) while going 2-4 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Denver's best win this season came on November 15 in a 91-85 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Pioneers, in two games against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-2.

Denver has 19 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Denver games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 18 Adams State H 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Northern New Mexico H 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Omaha A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Oral Roberts H 5:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Idaho State H 9:30 PM

