Denver team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Tommy Bruner
|11
|23.2
|2.7
|3.6
|1.0
|0.2
|Touko Tainamo
|11
|17.3
|7.9
|0.7
|0.5
|0.6
|Jaxon Brenchley
|11
|10.1
|5.4
|3.2
|1.1
|0.4
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah
|11
|8.0
|3.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.1
|DeAndre Craig
|11
|7.8
|3.5
|1.9
|1.5
|0.0
|Isaiah Carr
|11
|5.7
|5.1
|0.2
|0.4
|2.2
|Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente
|11
|5.5
|2.9
|1.3
|0.6
|0.3
|Ben Bowen
|11
|2.7
|1.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.4
|Dan Mukuna
|6
|2.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
|Tyson Garff
|11
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
Denver season stats
- Denver has won six games so far this season (6-5).
- At home this year, the Pioneers are unbeaten (3-0) while going 2-4 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games.
- Denver's best win this season came on November 15 in a 91-85 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels.
- The Pioneers, in two games against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-2.
- Denver has 19 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Upcoming Denver games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Mon, Dec 18
|Adams State
|H
|9:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Northern New Mexico
|H
|9:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Omaha
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 31
|Oral Roberts
|H
|5:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|Idaho State
|H
|9:30 PM
