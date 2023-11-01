Buy Tickets for Denver Nuggets NBA Games
Nikola Jokic (27.2 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (16-9) take on the Brooklyn Nets at home as the 2023-24 NBA campaign rolls on, with a tip time of 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.
Upcoming Denver games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Thu, Dec 14
|Nets
|H
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Thunder
|H
|9:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Mavericks
|H
|9:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Raptors
|A
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Nets
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Hornets
|A
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 25
|Warriors
|H
|2:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|Grizzlies
|H
|9:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Thunder
|H
|9:00 PM
|Mon, Jan 1
|Hornets
|H
|9:00 PM
Denver's next matchup information
- Opponent: Brooklyn Nets
- Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Ball Arena
- Broadcast: ALT, YES
- Favorite: Denver -9.5
- Total: 228.5 points
Top Denver players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Nikola Jokic
|24
|27.2
|12.6
|9.4
|1.2
|0.8
|53.8% (256-476)
|31.2% (29-93)
|Michael Porter Jr.
|25
|17.0
|8.0
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|47.5% (163-343)
|38.3% (70-183)
|Reggie Jackson
|25
|13.7
|2.3
|4.6
|0.7
|0.3
|50.0% (136-272)
|41.1% (44-107)
|Aaron Gordon
|21
|12.9
|7.3
|3.6
|1.0
|0.7
|49.4% (114-231)
|23.3% (10-43)
|Christian Braun
|25
|8.6
|3.9
|1.8
|0.4
|0.3
|48.6% (84-173)
|39.0% (16-41)
