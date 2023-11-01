Nikola Jokic (27.2 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (16-9) take on the Brooklyn Nets at home as the 2023-24 NBA campaign rolls on, with a tip time of 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.

If you're looking to see the Denver Nuggets in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Denver games

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Denver's next matchup information

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Broadcast: ALT, YES

ALT, YES Favorite: Denver -9.5

Denver -9.5 Total: 228.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Denver's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Denver players

Shop for Denver gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Nikola Jokic 24 27.2 12.6 9.4 1.2 0.8 53.8% (256-476) 31.2% (29-93) Michael Porter Jr. 25 17.0 8.0 1.6 0.5 0.8 47.5% (163-343) 38.3% (70-183) Reggie Jackson 25 13.7 2.3 4.6 0.7 0.3 50.0% (136-272) 41.1% (44-107) Aaron Gordon 21 12.9 7.3 3.6 1.0 0.7 49.4% (114-231) 23.3% (10-43) Christian Braun 25 8.6 3.9 1.8 0.4 0.3 48.6% (84-173) 39.0% (16-41)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.