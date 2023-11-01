Where to Get Courtland Sutton Broncos Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Courtland Sutton 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|79
|53
|699
|129
|10
|13.2
Sutton Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|5
|4
|32
|1
|Week 2
|Commanders
|7
|5
|66
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|11
|8
|91
|1
|Week 4
|@Bears
|5
|3
|27
|1
|Week 5
|Jets
|3
|1
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|6
|4
|46
|1
|Week 7
|Packers
|6
|6
|76
|1
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|3
|2
|29
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|11
|8
|53
|1
|Week 11
|Vikings
|5
|4
|66
|1
|Week 12
|Browns
|6
|3
|61
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|7
|2
|77
|1
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|4
|3
|62
|1
Courtland Sutton's Next Game
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: December 16, 2023
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lions -4
- Over/Under: 47.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
