Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Head to Fanatics to buy Courtland Sutton and Broncos jerseys and other gear!

Courtland Sutton 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 79 53 699 129 10 13.2

Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Sutton Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 3 62 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Courtland Sutton's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Lions -4

Lions -4 Over/Under: 47.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buy Gear for Other Broncos Players