The Colorado State Rams women (8-0) will next play on the road against the Long Beach State Beach, on Friday, December 15 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Colorado State games

Colorado State's next matchup information

Opponent: Long Beach State Beach

Long Beach State Beach Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Walter Pyramid

Top Colorado State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% McKenna Hofschild 8 22.3 4.5 8.8 1.4 0.3 53.2% (58-109) 51.6% (16-31) Hannah Ronsiek 8 10.4 5.3 1.1 1.0 1.4 55.2% (32-58) 42.9% (15-35) Kendyll Kinzer 8 6.6 3.4 1.0 0.5 0.9 47.7% (21-44) 37.0% (10-27) Sanna Strom 8 6.3 3.4 1.5 0.4 0.0 36.7% (18-49) 45.8% (11-24) Sydney Mech 8 6.1 1.9 0.9 1.0 1.6 50.0% (19-38) 42.9% (9-21)

