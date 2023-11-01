The Colorado State Rams women (8-0) will next play on the road against the Long Beach State Beach, on Friday, December 15 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Colorado State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Long Beach State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 UC Irvine N 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Mississippi State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 San Diego State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UNLV H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Fresno State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 New Mexico H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Air Force H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Wyoming A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Nevada A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 San Jose State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Air Force A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 San Diego State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Fresno State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 New Mexico A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Colorado State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Long Beach State Beach
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Walter Pyramid

Top Colorado State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
McKenna Hofschild 8 22.3 4.5 8.8 1.4 0.3 53.2% (58-109) 51.6% (16-31)
Hannah Ronsiek 8 10.4 5.3 1.1 1.0 1.4 55.2% (32-58) 42.9% (15-35)
Kendyll Kinzer 8 6.6 3.4 1.0 0.5 0.9 47.7% (21-44) 37.0% (10-27)
Sanna Strom 8 6.3 3.4 1.5 0.4 0.0 36.7% (18-49) 45.8% (11-24)
Sydney Mech 8 6.1 1.9 0.9 1.0 1.6 50.0% (19-38) 42.9% (9-21)

