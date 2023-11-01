Buy Tickets for Colorado State Rams Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Colorado State-Pueblo ThunderWolves is on deck for the Colorado State Rams (9-1), on Sunday, December 17 at 6:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Colorado State games
Colorado State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Colorado State-Pueblo ThunderWolves
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Moby Arena
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top Colorado State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Isaiah Stevens
|10
|17.5
|2.8
|7.5
|1.6
|0.1
|51.6% (63-122)
|40.0% (14-35)
|Joel Scott
|10
|13.2
|6.6
|1.6
|1.2
|1.0
|52.4% (43-82)
|22.7% (5-22)
|Nique Clifford
|10
|12.4
|6.2
|2.4
|1.2
|0.5
|57.0% (45-79)
|51.9% (14-27)
|Patrick Cartier
|9
|12.7
|2.0
|2.1
|0.4
|0.1
|59.5% (44-74)
|54.5% (12-22)
|Josiah Strong
|8
|8.5
|3.0
|2.1
|0.4
|0.0
|46.3% (25-54)
|21.4% (6-28)
