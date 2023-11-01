A matchup at home versus the Colorado State-Pueblo ThunderWolves is on deck for the Colorado State Rams (9-1), on Sunday, December 17 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Colorado State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Colorado State-Pueblo H 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Loyola Marymount A 10:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Adams State H 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 New Mexico H 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Utah State A 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Boise State A 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Air Force H 9:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 UNLV H 10:30 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Nevada A 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Wyoming A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 San Diego State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Fresno State A 10:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Boise State H 9:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 San Jose State H 9:30 PM
Tue, Feb 13 San Diego State A 9:00 PM

Colorado State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Colorado State-Pueblo ThunderWolves
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Moby Arena
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top Colorado State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Isaiah Stevens 10 17.5 2.8 7.5 1.6 0.1 51.6% (63-122) 40.0% (14-35)
Joel Scott 10 13.2 6.6 1.6 1.2 1.0 52.4% (43-82) 22.7% (5-22)
Nique Clifford 10 12.4 6.2 2.4 1.2 0.5 57.0% (45-79) 51.9% (14-27)
Patrick Cartier 9 12.7 2.0 2.1 0.4 0.1 59.5% (44-74) 54.5% (12-22)
Josiah Strong 8 8.5 3.0 2.1 0.4 0.0 46.3% (25-54) 21.4% (6-28)

