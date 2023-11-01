If you're a big fan of Colorado State, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Rams apparel. For additional info, continue reading.

Colorado State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isaiah Stevens 10 17.5 2.8 7.5 1.6 0.1 Joel Scott 10 13.2 6.6 1.6 1.2 1.0 Nique Clifford 10 12.4 6.2 2.4 1.2 0.5 Patrick Cartier 9 12.7 2.0 2.1 0.4 0.1 Josiah Strong 8 8.5 3.0 2.1 0.4 0.0 Joe Palmer 10 6.5 3.7 0.6 0.6 0.4 Jalen Lake 7 7.7 2.0 1.7 0.6 0.1 Rashaan Mbemba 9 4.3 2.2 0.6 0.0 0.3 Kyan Evans 10 3.1 1.2 1.3 0.6 0.1 Javonte Johnson 9 2.1 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.0

Colorado State season stats

Colorado State has won nine games so far this season (9-1).

The Rams are 5-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Colorado State beat the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays in a 69-48 win on November 23. It was its best victory of the season.

The Rams, against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, are 1-0, winning the only game they've played versus a Top 25 opponent.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Colorado State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Colorado State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Colorado State-Pueblo H 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Loyola Marymount A 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Adams State H 9:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 New Mexico H 10:30 PM Sat, Jan 6 Utah State A 9:00 PM

