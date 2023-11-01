Buy Tickets for Colorado Buffaloes Women's Basketball Games
Colorado's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Buffaloes are currently 9-1) on Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Northern Colorado Bears.
If you're looking to see the Colorado Buffaloes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Colorado games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Colorado's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northern Colorado Bears
- Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: CU Events Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Colorado's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Colorado players
Shop for Colorado gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Frida Formann
|10
|15.9
|2.1
|2.6
|2.0
|0.5
|49.5% (52-105)
|48.6% (35-72)
|Aaronette Vonleh
|10
|15.3
|5.4
|2.1
|0.6
|0.9
|66.0% (64-97)
|-
|Jaylyn Sherrod
|10
|12.7
|3.0
|6.2
|2.1
|0.0
|48.3% (43-89)
|5.3% (1-19)
|Quay Miller
|10
|10.4
|7.0
|1.5
|1.1
|0.2
|39.2% (38-97)
|34.1% (15-44)
|Kindyll Wetta
|10
|6.7
|3.3
|3.2
|1.8
|0.1
|47.2% (25-53)
|28.6% (4-14)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.