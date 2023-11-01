Buy Tickets for Colorado Buffaloes Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Northern Colorado Bears is coming up for the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2), on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to see the Colorado Buffaloes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Colorado games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Colorado's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northern Colorado Bears
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: CU Events Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Colorado's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Colorado players
Shop for Colorado gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|KJ Simpson
|9
|19.4
|4.3
|4.4
|1.7
|0.0
|55.8% (58-104)
|47.1% (16-34)
|Tristan da Silva
|9
|16.2
|5.6
|2.9
|1.2
|0.6
|55.6% (50-90)
|41.0% (16-39)
|Cody Williams
|7
|14.0
|3.6
|2.0
|0.9
|0.3
|62.3% (38-61)
|60.0% (6-10)
|Julian Hammond III
|9
|10.0
|1.7
|2.6
|0.4
|0.2
|56.9% (33-58)
|45.2% (14-31)
|J'Vonne Hadley
|9
|9.3
|6.1
|2.3
|1.3
|0.3
|57.4% (31-54)
|0.0% (0-4)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.