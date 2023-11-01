Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the Colorado game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Buffaloes with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Colorado team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG KJ Simpson 9 19.4 4.3 4.4 1.7 0.0 Tristan da Silva 9 16.2 5.6 2.9 1.2 0.6 Cody Williams 7 14.0 3.6 2.0 0.9 0.3 Julian Hammond III 9 10.0 1.7 2.6 0.4 0.2 J'Vonne Hadley 9 9.3 6.1 2.3 1.3 0.3 Eddie Lampkin Jr. 9 7.7 6.9 2.2 0.3 0.2 Luke O'Brien 9 5.6 4.2 1.7 1.0 0.7 RJ Smith 7 2.9 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 Assane Diop 9 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.1 Bangot Dak 6 1.8 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.2

Colorado season stats

Colorado has put together a 7-2 record so far this season.

The Buffaloes are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Colorado defeated the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes, 90-63, on December 10, in its best win of the season.

The Buffaloes have played two games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, going 1-1 (50.0% win percentage).

Colorado has 19 games left in the regular season, including one against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Colorado games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 Northern Colorado H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Utah Tech H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Washington H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Washington State H 2:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Arizona A 9:30 PM

