The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2), including Mikko Rantanen (14 goals), are away versus the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, December 16, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Colorado games

Colorado's next matchup information

Opponent: Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Canada Life Centre

Canada Life Centre Broadcast: ALT2 and ESPN+

Top Colorado players

Nathan MacKinnon: 12 goals and 29 assists

Cale Makar: eight goals and 29 assists

Rantanen: 14 goals and 23 assists

Ivan Prosvetov: 4-2-1 record, .919 save percentage, 17 goals conceded

