The Air Force Falcons (6-4) will be at home against the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, December 16 (starting at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

If you're looking to go to see the Air Force Falcons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Air Force games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Air Force's next matchup information

Opponent: Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Clune Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Air Force's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Air Force players

Shop for Air Force gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Madison Smith 10 14.9 6.4 1.9 2.9 0.2 41.7% (53-127) 30.3% (10-33) Milahnie Perry 10 14.6 2.5 1.8 1.2 0.4 36.6% (52-142) 25.0% (7-28) Keelie O'Hollaren 10 9.6 2.5 0.4 1.0 0.0 38.9% (35-90) 30.9% (17-55) Dasha Macmillan 10 6.8 3.3 1.0 0.6 0.1 34.5% (29-84) 20.6% (7-34) Jayda McNabb 10 6.4 6.6 1.5 1.9 1.0 34.5% (19-55) 20.0% (2-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.