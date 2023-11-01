A matchup versus the UT Arlington Mavericks is on deck for the Air Force Falcons (7-3), on Saturday, December 16 at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Air Force Falcons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Air Force games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Air Force's next matchup information

Opponent: UT Arlington Mavericks

UT Arlington Mavericks Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Air Force's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Air Force players

Shop for Air Force gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ethan Taylor 10 18.8 5.2 3.3 1.6 0.8 42.9% (63-147) 41.6% (37-89) Beau Becker 10 15.1 5.6 1.5 0.4 1.3 52.1% (61-117) 38.2% (21-55) Jeffrey Mills 10 8.7 3.5 2.6 1.9 0.2 44.4% (32-72) 34.4% (11-32) Kellan Boylan 10 8.2 6.8 2.8 1.6 1.1 42.9% (24-56) 28.0% (7-25) Rytis Petraitis 3 17.0 6.3 2.7 2.7 0.3 47.2% (17-36) 30.0% (3-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.