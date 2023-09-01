Colorado BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the registration process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Colorado Today

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-6.5)

Nuggets (-6.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -275

-275 Warriors Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 233.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.