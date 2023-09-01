Colorado BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Colorado Today

James Madison Dukes vs. Air Force Falcons

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Air Force (-1.5)

Air Force (-1.5) Air Force Moneyline: -125

-125 James Madison Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 40.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: BSSE, ALT (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, ALT (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-8.5)

Nuggets (-8.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -350

-350 Hornets Moneyline: +260

+260 Total: 226.5

Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT2,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ALT2,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Coyotes (+180)

Coyotes (+180) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.