Colorado BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Colorado Today

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, ALT (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, YES, ALT (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -190

-190 Nets Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 231.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Colorado State Rams vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Loyola Marymount (-5.5)

Loyola Marymount (-5.5) Total: 147.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.