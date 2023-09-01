Colorado BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Colorado Today

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: ALT,NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ALT,NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-250)

Avalanche (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)

Blackhawks (+195) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.