How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Colorado Today

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Raiders Moneyline: -155

-155 Broncos Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 37

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

ALT, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-16.5)

Nuggets (-16.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -2000

-2000 Pistons Moneyline: +950

+950 Total: 235.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.