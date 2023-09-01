Colorado BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Colorado Today

Northern Colorado Bears vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Spread Favorite: North Dakota (-1.5)

North Dakota (-1.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Idaho State Bengals vs. Denver Pioneers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT (Watch on Fubo)

ALT (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Denver (-8.5)

Denver (-8.5) Total: 151.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.