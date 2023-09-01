Colorado BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

If you're looking to bet on a game game today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games in Colorado Today

Washington State Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Colorado (-8.5)

Colorado (-8.5) Total: 142.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Broncos Moneyline: -185

-185 Chargers Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 36.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Denver Pioneers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT (Watch on Fubo)

ALT (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Denver (-3.5)

Denver (-3.5) Total: 158.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ESPN+,ALT,NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,ALT,NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-400)

Avalanche (-400) Moneyline Underdog: Sharks (+310)

Sharks (+310) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.