Samaje Perine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play in the Denver Broncos' matchup against the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET. All of Perine's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Perine has 64 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 10 carries with one touchdown over his last three games. He's also caught eight passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game) .

Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Samaje Perine Injury Status

Perine was a full participant in his most recent practice.

Is Perine your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Samaje Perine 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 39 CAR, 182 YDS (4.7 YPC), 1 TD 44 TAR, 40 REC, 378 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Perine and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samaje Perine Fantasy Insights

With 58.0 fantasy points this season (4.5 per game), Perine is the 47th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 155th among all players.

In his last three games, Perine has put up 17.6 fantasy points (5.9 per game), running for 64 yards and scoring one touchdown on 10 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 52 yards on eight grabs (eight targets) as a receiver.

Perine has posted 28.6 fantasy points (5.7 per game) over his last five games, running for 79 yards with one touchdown on 12 carries. He has also contributed 147 yards on 18 catches (18 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Perine's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, as he tallied 12.6 fantasy points by catching one pass (on one target) for 11 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Samaje Perine disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, when he managed only -0.4 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Other Broncos Players

Samaje Perine Next Game Props (vs. the Lions)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 16.5 -118

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Samaje Perine 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 8 0 5 36 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.