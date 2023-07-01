Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will meet the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Wilson's stats.

Wilson has racked up 544 passing yards (181.3 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage this year (49-of-81) while throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games. He also has 83 rushing yards on 27 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 27.7 yards per game on the ground.

Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Russell Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently not listed as injured.

Is Wilson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Russell Wilson NFL MVP Odds

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 254-for-378 (67.2%), 2,609 YDS (6.9 YPA), 23 TD, 8 INT 69 CAR, 315 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Wilson and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Russell Wilson Fantasy Insights

Wilson is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (15th overall), posting 215.9 total fantasy points (16.6 per game).

During his last three games, Wilson has piled up 544 passing yards (49-of-81) for four passing TDs with four picks, leading to 48.1 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 83 yards rushing on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

Wilson has amassed 81.3 fantasy points (16.3 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 100-of-145 throws for 996 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 114 rushing yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The highlight of Wilson's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Washington Commanders, when he posted 25.9 fantasy points (6 receptions, 56 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Russell Wilson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, when he managed only 6.9 fantasy points -- 13-of-22 (59.1%), 95 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 31 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Other Broncos Players

Russell Wilson Next Game Props (vs. the Lions)

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 217.5 -115 1.5 +145 27.5 -111

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Russell Wilson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 27 34 177 2 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Commanders 18 32 308 3 1 6 56 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 23 38 306 1 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 21 28 223 3 0 4 13 0 Week 5 Jets 20 31 196 2 0 7 49 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 13 22 95 1 2 4 31 0 Week 7 Packers 20 29 194 1 0 1 21 0 Week 8 Chiefs 12 19 114 3 0 8 30 0 Week 10 @Bills 24 29 193 2 0 9 30 0 Week 11 Vikings 27 35 259 1 0 2 1 0 Week 12 Browns 13 22 134 1 0 11 34 1 Week 13 @Texans 15 26 186 1 3 10 44 1 Week 14 @Chargers 21 33 224 2 1 6 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.