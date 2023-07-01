With +20000 odds to win the MVP award this season, Russell Wilson is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (14th-best odds in league). Overall, he has two different props bets available to bet on. Learn more below.

Want to bet on Russell Wilson? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Russell Wilson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +20000 14th Bet $100 to win $20,000 Off. POY +20000 48th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Russell Wilson Insights

Wilson has passed for 2,609 yards (200.7 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 23 TDs and eight INTs.

He has tacked on 315 yards on 69 carries and two touchdowns, averaging 24.2 yards rushing per game.

The Broncos have run 52.1% passing plays and 47.9% rushing plays this year and are 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Denver is averaging 185.8 passing yards per game on offense (27th in the NFL), and ranks 24th on the other side of the ball with 233.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +20000 (14th in NFL) +20000 (48th in NFL) Justin Simmons +15000 (15th in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (26th in NFL) Pat Surtain II +25000 (42nd in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +20000 (48th in NFL) Javonte Williams +25000 (72nd in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.