Randy Gregory is +15000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 15th-best in the league.

Randy Gregory 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 15th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Randy Gregory Insights

With 15 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in 10 games, Gregory has been wreaking havoc on defense for the 49ers.

The 49ers rank 16th in pass defense this year (222.1 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 262.7 passing yards per game.

San Francisco has been firing on all cylinders in the running game this year, ranking third-best in rushing offense (139.6 rushing yards per game) and best in rushing defense (78.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +4000 (10th in NFL) +300 (2nd in NFL) Brock Purdy +175 (2nd in NFL) +27500 (104th in NFL) Nick Bosa +4000 (5th in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +10000 (7th in NFL) George Kittle +10000 (7th in NFL) Fred Warner +8000 (8th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +15000 (15th in NFL) Randy Gregory +15000 (15th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (27th in NFL) Javon Hargrave +25000 (42nd in NFL) Chase Young +25000 (42nd in NFL) Deebo Samuel +25000 (72nd in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (72nd in NFL)

