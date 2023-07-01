Patrick Surtain II is +25000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 42nd-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Patrick Surtain II 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 42nd Bet $100 to win $25,000

Patrick Surtain II Insights

As part of the Broncos' defense, Surtain has compiled 50 tackles and one interception in 13 games.

The Broncos are totaling 185.8 passing yards per game on offense this season (27th in NFL), and they are surrendering 233.4 passing yards per game (24th) on defense.

Denver sports the 13th-ranked rushing offense this year (115 rushing yards per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking worst with 144 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +20000 (14th in NFL) +20000 (48th in NFL) Justin Simmons +15000 (15th in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (26th in NFL) Pat Surtain II +25000 (42nd in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +20000 (48th in NFL) Javonte Williams +25000 (72nd in NFL)

