P.J. Locke did not participate in his most recent practice ahead of the Denver Broncos' matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET). All of Locke's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

P.J. Locke Injury Status

Locke did not participate in his most recent practice.

P.J. Locke 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 30 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

P.J. Locke 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 1 1 Week 8 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Browns 1.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 13 @Texans 1.0 2.0 8 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1.0 0.0 7 0 1

