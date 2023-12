Thus far in 2023, the Northern Colorado Bears' record is 0-11 -- see below for their full schedule and results.

Northern Colorado 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Abilene Christian August 31 | 8:00 PM ET L 31-11 ESPN+ Incarnate Word September 9 | 4:00 PM ET L 42-7 ESPN+ @ Washington State (FBS) September 16 | 5:00 PM ET L 64-21 Pac-12 Network(Watch on Fubo) @ Idaho State September 23 | 6:00 PM ET L 35-21 ESPN+ Weber State September 30 | 3:00 PM ET L 28-21 ESPN+ Sacramento State October 14 | 3:00 PM ET L 21-13 ESPN+ @ Cal Poly October 21 | 8:00 PM ET L 24-17 ESPN+ @ Montana October 28 | 3:00 PM ET L 40-0 ESPN+(Watch on Fubo) Idaho November 4 | 3:00 PM ET L 27-13 ESPN+ @ Northern Arizona November 11 | 3:00 PM ET L 28-7 ESPN+ Portland State November 18 | 2:00 PM ET L 27-23 ESPN+

